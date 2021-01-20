Resident Evil Stream Will Supposedly Have Several Surprises

The Resident Evil franchise has been around for decades now. Since the early years of the original PlayStation, Resident Evil burst onto the scene as a must-have survival horror video game. Players stepped into a mansion filled with mystery and undead hostiles all while attempting to unravel a deep mystery. Years later we’re still enjoying these games from the mainline installments to the spin-off titles. We’re also gearing up to dive into the next thrilling installment to the franchise later this year.

Resident Evil Village will once again put players into the role of Ethan, the protagonist from Resident Evil 7. Without spoiling anything from the last installment, players will find Ethan has regained some normalcy a few years later. However, after Chris Redfield steps back into his life, Ethan is left in shambles and forced into venturing into a remote village where he hopes to uncover the truth of what’s going on.

We’re still waiting for more information to come out regarding Resident Evil Village which is slated to happen on January 21, 2021, during a Capcom stream. However, this stream may have more than just Resident Evil Village. While we are expecting most of the content to be focused around Resident Evil Village, it’s a stream that only has been dubbed a Resident Evil stream, so there are plenty more areas from the franchise that the stream could highlight.

The recent PlayStation Blog post from Kellen Haney, the social media and community manager from Capcom USA has made note that there are a few surprises fans will get during this stream. Some have immediately taken to the internet and started predicting what we might see during this event such as a new remake. Recently, Capcom has been putting out remakes from the earlier installments much like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. If this trend continues, we could very well see a remake announcement for the next mainline installment from the lineup, Resident Evil 4. For now we’ll have to wait and see what Capcom unveils.