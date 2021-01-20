Sony Santa Monica Has An Unannounced Video Game In Development

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio has been around since 1999 and they are mainly known for just one franchise, but it’s a franchise that’s going strong to this very day. God of War was born out of Santa Monica Studio and over the years we’ve seen several installments hit the marketplace for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and even most recently, the PlayStation 4. However, it looks like the fine folks over at this California studio has something else in the works.

Santa Monica Studio recently put out a soft reboot for God of War in 2018. The PlayStation 4 exclusive was a massive success and it once again threw players into the role of Kratos. It’s a journey, that most recommend playing if you own the PlayStation 4 as well. However, we’re moving on to the PlayStation 5 and we already know that this development studio is working on another video game project which is a follow-up to the 2018 God of War title.

🔥 HOT JOB: ART DIRECTOR 🔥



We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title!



If you’ve got what it takes to guide and inspire our team to deliver best-in-class visual quality, apply here 👉 https://t.co/HBV4G97OtI #SMSCareers #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/IkzVzcvCJV — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) January 19, 2021

Details are pretty slim about what to expect with this sequel although it appears we’re going to be diving into a storyline that features Ragnarok, or the end of times in Norse mythology. At any rate, we know that this game is in the works, but that’s not all Sony Santa Monica has in the works. Recently, the studio tweeted out that they need an Art Director to help out on an unannounced video game project. Unfortunately, that’s about all we know for this game.

Other than the title is in development and that the studio is hiring more staff to get this game progressing for its grand reveal. Again, we don’t know anything about this project at the moment, so it’s going to be a waiting game. At the very least, it’s a bit interesting to see that the team that’s mainly worked on God of War has something else to bring out into the marketplace.