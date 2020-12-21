CD Projekt Red Employees Reportedly Outraged During Recent Internal Meeting

Cyberpunk 2077 had been a hyped and anticipated video game title for years. The game was highlighted quite a few years ago and while the developers continued to hype the game up with trailers, gameplay footage, and even live streams towards the end of the development process, it was clear that the title needed a lot more work after it finally launched. Now the title has been subjected to countless refunds, pulled from the PlayStation digital storefront and the developers could be facing legal action against investors.

It’s not unusual for some games to get extremely hyped up, only for the game to release without promised features or broken technical issues. With that said, there are titles that received countless flack online after their launch to turn itself around. For instance, you could look at No Man’s Sky as an example of an incredible hyped game, a less than lackluster response when it launched, to be a game that’s winning awards now for the amount of work the studio has put into it.

CD Projekt Red may have good intentions and will continue working on the title, but it left investors, fans, and even their own developers scratching their heads as to why this title shipped in its current state. Most would agree that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of this game were flat out unplayable. There’s a lot that could have been done in hindsight, but according to a report from Bloomberg, the developers who worked at CD Projekt Red let upper management know their frustrations during a recent internal meeting.

According to Bloomberg sources, the developers knew that this game needed more time. After enduring overtime and working six days out of the week, sources had claimed to Bloomberg that the studio needed more development time but the company pushed unrealistic deadlines. For now, Cyberpunk 2077 has a division of players that are in love with the game along with those that are upset at the condition of the retail build was in at launch.

