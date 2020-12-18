Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Will Spend Whatever Necessary To Fix The Game

2020 was the hyped year for the video game industry. We had an assortment of video games that were anticipated and the next-generation video game consoles were slated to release within the year as well. What none of us could have predicted was a worldwide health pandemic outbreak that changed all of our lives.

While I’m hoping you are all doing well and staying safe, there were plenty of reasons why gamers were looking forward to an escape this year. Video games have provided a means of entertainment for both young and old. Unfortunately, several video game titles ended up getting pushed out of the 2020 release window due to studios closing down and transitioning employees to working remotely.

Fortunately, there was still the release of both Sony and Microsoft’s next-generation video game console platforms. Alongside that, we had one of the most anticipated video game titles to come out in a long while, CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. With such a hyped and anticipated title, fans were counting down the days to when they could finally get a chance to explore Night City for themselves.

Critics and fans alike gave the title some great reviews but it was clear that there were quite a few issues that needed to be addressed. Bugs have flooded the video game but overall, players are still going through the game without too many issues. That’s, of course, if you’re not playing on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console platforms.

The standard last-generation consoles have had a pretty poor time running the game and most would consider it unplayable. There are graphical and technical issues alongside the slow FPS. Not to mention that there are crashes at points that made the game and the development studio a joke for quite a few gamers out there. It’s been a roller coaster ride for some players requesting refunds and now the title was completely removed from the digital PlayStation Store.

Recently, CD Projekt Red held a conference call where the subject of fixing the game came up. There was a ton of hype and attention put into this game so as you can imagine, CD Projekt Red wants to make sure the title runs as well as it does on PC while also clearing out the bugs from the title across all platforms.

“Unfortunately I cannot share the cost related to additional work, but the cost of patching the game is irrelevant compared to what we have already spent. So there’s no question –we definitely want to fix the game; we made a promise to gamers and we’ll be doing everything to stick with it.”

When asked about how much money CD Projekt Red would be willing to put into the game in order to fix the various problems, the development studio was clear that cost doesn’t matter. Right now, it doesn’t matter just how much money gets put into the game, just as long as it’s running as intended. We’re also not sure if this recent launch bug-filled title fiasco will alter the plans CD Projekt Red had placed for expansion and multiplayer.









Source: Twisted Voxel