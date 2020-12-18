Sony Removes Cyberpunk 2077 Off Their Digital Storefront

2020 is certainly a year to go down in history. With the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, there has been a nonstop order to keep people socially distant from each other. Furthermore, there is a big push to get a vaccine out to help prevent the further spread of this disease. However, this year was incredibly hyped for the video game industry.

There was the news of the next-generation video game console platforms that were slated to launch this year from both Microsoft and Sony. Fortunately, despite the virus outbreak, both companies managed to get their consoles out into the marketplace this year. However, there are still plenty of gamers that are having a problem actually getting a unit due to the stock being sold out from resellers.

To add to the hype, one of the biggest games that have been talked about by players worldwide is Cyberpunk 2077. From the development team that brought out the successful The Witcher trilogy, CD Projekt Red had claimed Cyberpunk 2077 would see a launch in 2020. While the game had several delays that pushed the game back towards the end of the 2020 year, Cyberpunk 2077 would hit the marketplace on December 10, 2020. Unfortunately, it didn’t come with praise from players worldwide that were enjoying this game on standard PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Instead, what players received was a buggy mess. There were countless glitches and poor optimization that left an unplayable experience. CD Projekt Red has been working on updates to bring this game up to speed once again, but fans have been asking for a refund until this game is optimized.

It’s been a bit of a roller coaster experience for refunds as well. However, we’re finding out that Sony is honoring refund requests for Cyberpunk 2077 if you purchased a copy through the PlayStation Store. Furthermore, Sony has removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the storefront altogether. There seems to be a push to get this game back up at a later date, but likely not until the title is optimized and clear from the number of bugs and errors players have been getting with this title.

Source: PlayStation