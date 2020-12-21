Milla Jovovich Expresses Interest In Returning To Resident Evil Cinematic Universe

Some video game titles transcend just the video game medium. These IPs can blossom not only in video games but novels, comic books, television series, to even movies. While some IPs typically don’t do well being adapted into another entertainment medium, there have been some exceptions. One of those was Resident Evil. This Capcom IP was a mega-hit for the video game industry and even became a blockbuster film series as well.

Everyone is familiar with Resident Evil. The IP got its start back on the original PlayStation and is still going strong today. We’re gearing up towards the launch of the next thrilling installment, Resident Evil Village, but outside of the mainline video games and spin-offs, there’s still quite a bit going on for this franchise. It wasn’t too long ago that the Resident Evil video games were adapted into a live-action series.

Those movies went on to make some big revenue for studios and after several installments, the conclusion to that film series came to an end in 2016. While the films departed from the video game source material rather drastically by making a unique storyline featuring some iconic video game characters and even some unique individuals, there was still a fan base established from these films. In fact, one of the biggest fans is Mill Jovovich who starred in the films. Recently, Comicbook.com recently had the chance to speak with Milla where the topic of Resident Evil came up.

“I was such a big fan of the game. That’s what made me want to be in the movie, to begin with. So, I would always love to go back to the Resident Evil universe. I think it’s such a fun place to be in, and it’s such a great reality. And, listen, I spent half of my career in that world. I would love to be a part of it again. I know whoever is doing it is going to have an amazing time on it because it’s a really fun world to be a part of.”

Milla expressed not only how she was a fan of video games but it was also a massive part of her career as an actress. As a result of putting so much time and effort into the franchise, she would love to be a part of it again. This is only her wishes as it doesn’t look like we are going to see Alice make any reappearance anytime soon. After all, a new live-action film is being made which aims to be more closely adapted to the video game franchise.

Currently, the focus Milla has been on her latest film which is another video game adaptation. Recently, Monster Hunter just released which only time will tell on just how successful this film is compared to her stint in the Resident Evil franchise.

Source: Comicbook