Halo Xbox 360 Titles Finds Online Matchmaking Days Numbered

There are a few franchises that can be considered staple IPs for Microsoft. However, everyone knows of Halo. The video game IP got its start back during the days of the original Xbox and while it’s been going strong since then with new installments, it’s looking like more players are tuning out the Xbox 360 platforms titles in favor of the Xbox One and PC platforms.

It’s not uncommon for support to come towards an end for past video game titles that feature online capabilities. In fact, we all suspected that the days of the Xbox 360 online support would be numbered. With the focus now on the Xbox Series X/S and the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem, there are more resources that can start getting pulled away from past video game titles and services. That’s the word we got this past weekend from 343 Industries.

Recently, 343 Industries has taken up with their Halo Waypoint website to alert fans of the Halo franchise of what’s coming down the line. While most would be eager to hear news regarding their next big installment, Halo Infinite, 343 Industries instead opted to alerts fans Xbox 360 support will be coming to an end in one year’s time. This means that the Xbox 360 legacy services for the Halo titles will no longer be supported.

While you won’t get the chance to dive into the online matchmaking aspect of these Xbox 360 Halo titles, you can still enjoy them locally. Furthermore, it’s worth noting that these past games can be enjoyed online through the Halo: The Master Chief Collection which is available for current platforms. All-in-all, it doesn’t look like there was too much activity going on for the Halo Xbox 360 legacy titles as of late anyway. This just means that if you wish to keep up with the Halo online gameplay then you’ll need to make a jump to the Halo: The Master Chief Collection or potentially the next installment to the franchise, Halo Infinite when it arrives in the marketplace in 2021. Although it goes without saying, you will likely want to jump onto the more current Xbox platform as well.

Source: Halo Waypoint