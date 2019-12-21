Top 10 New Action-Adventure Games Coming in 2020

Who doesn’t love a good action-adventure? This upcoming year, 2020, is bringing in plenty of new titles and likely games that are set for the upcoming generation of platforms. We’re always keeping an eye out on new exciting titles to keep tabs on but we already have a good healthy list of games that we think may be worth playing if you enjoy a narrative full of adventure. In this particular list, we are covering the most anticipated adventure titles that we hope makes their release in 2020. You’ll want to keep this page bookmarked as we’ll continue to monitor and update this article with additional games as they are officially announced.

#10 Gods & Monsters

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: NS, PC, Stadia, XBO, PS4

Release: February 25, 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Ubisoft unveiled a brand new IP during their E3 2019 press conference. The video game is Gods & Monsters, a title that mimics the visuals of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but set in a Greek fantasy world. In the game, players must save the gods which have fallen from a heinous creature called the Typhon. Our hero must embark on a grand journey to defeat dangerous monsters and solve a series of puzzles.

Another interesting aspect to the game development is that Gods & Monsters is the title being worked on from the team that brought out Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. It seems that the team is looking to dwell in Greek mythology a bit longer with a brand new adventure for players to unfold.

#9 Tales of Arise

Developer: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

After Tales Berseria first hit the market back in 2016, a new installment to the Tales game franchise is coming next year. Bandai Namco Entertainment is working on the next action RPG Tales of Arise at the moment for a launch on current-generation platforms. If you’re familiar with the Tales games, there’s a number of installments available but they are not always connected, for instance, the previous installment could be enjoyed without having played any of the previous installments so even though this game franchise has quite a few installments in its catalog, you don’t have to go back and play any of them to understand the story.

Tales of Arise doesn’t have a ton of information out right now, but we do know that the story will follow two characters from two completely different worlds, Dahna and Rena. One of the worlds has been fortunate enough to be built up with advanced technology while the other lives in a time that feels similar to the medieval era. As a result, the advanced world of Rena is able to take control of Dahna and force those that inhabit the world into slavery.

#8 Marvel’s Avengers

Developer: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: Stadia, PC, PS4, XBO

Release: May 15, 2020

Co-op: Online Only 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Marvel cinematic universe is quite popular now and we also receive a stellar video game installment from the Marvel universe. We’re of course referring to the 2019 release Marvel’s Spider-Man. However, it looks like a new potential hit is in the works over at Crystal Dynamics with Eidos Montreal. The video game is Marvel’s Avengers, which has been a secret project for Crystal Dynamics but after E3 2019, we got the first glimpse of the game and what it will be about. Players will be controlling Earth’s mightiest heroes when humanity is caught in extreme peril.

The game follows after the events of A-Day, a moment in history where the Avengers unveil the new hi-tech headquarters in San Francisco. Things go awry causing a catastrophic accident that resulted mass panic and death. Fast forward a few years and The Avengers disbanded and heroes in general, were outlawed. Now a new threat on the planet may cause The Avengers to team back up and embark on a new mission to save humanity from annihilation.

#7 Beyond Good & Evil 2

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Beyond Good & Evil first hit the market back in 2003 and it easily left gamers itching for a sequel, but since its release, that fabled sequel has been under wraps. That was until 2017 when Beyond Good & Evil 2 was revealed, though unfortunately for those looking to continue on with the first narrative, this next title is actually a prequel.

We know that the game will follow our protagonist from a struggling pirate to a captain of a massive star-faring vessel. If this upcoming Beyond Good & Evil 2 is anything like the first title in the series then we can expect some entertaining narrative full of adventure. Likewise, this will be an open-world video game but it’s uncertain how active the in-game world will be or if there are events available to take part in when you’re freely exploring. Ubisoft has been keeping a tight lid on this game so we’re waiting on information to come out likely in the coming year.

#6 Twin Mirror

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Dontnod Entertainment has a new episodic adventure title in development for players to enjoy. The development studio may be best known for their Life is Strange series but the next episodic journey coming within 2020 is Twin Mirror. This is an upcoming psychological thriller which follows a protagonist named Sam who returns back to his old hometown to attend the funeral service of his best friend. Things take a turn for the worse when he awakens with no memories of the previous day while also covered in blood.

The development team is setting players up for a mature adventure title and Dontnod Entertainment definitely has experience in delivering fans with morally tough decisions through their developed campaigns. We haven’t seen too much in terms of the game so far, but if it’s anything like Life is Strange and Vampyr, players will be exploring the surroundings along with being presented with several choices in which will have bigger consequences within the game. Regardless, this is one title that is turning some heads since its announcement and we’re certainly going to keep tabs on it.