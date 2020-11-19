The Humble Bundle Store Is Offer A Fall Sale

It’s hard getting new video game titles every time they release into the marketplace. Most of us have a pretty big backlog of games to check back on after they go on sale or we get through our current video game titles. Thankfully, there’s usually a wide range of sales that happen on the PC platform for the various holidays and seasons. There’s a sale going on right now that will last until December 1, 2020, through the Humble Bundle store.

Humble Bundle is usually offering some deals on video games regularly but on their official storefront, they are throwing their Humble Store Fall Sale. This sale is offering fans a chance to dive into a game without having to break their bank accounts. Depending on where you’re living, an escape through a video game might be necessary. With so many of us enduring lockdowns and quarantines, these sales can be quite useful.

For a quick highlight of what video game titles are being sold for a discount through the official Humble Bundle Store Fall Sale, you can check out a list of games down below. However, as mentioned, you won’t want to wait too long before jumping on one of these deals. Currently, the sale is going on but again this will officially end on December 1, 2020, at 10 AM Pacific Time.

Humble Bundle Store Fall Sale

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines $9.99

TimeShift $9.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition $38.99

Prototype $6.59

Prototype 2 $13.19

Doom Eternal $19.79

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $15.99

Dishonored 2 $15.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition $7.99

Doom $5.99

Prey $5.99

Fallout 4 $8.99

Rage 2 $17.99

Dead Rising 4 $9.99

Mega Man 11 $14.99

Monster Hunter: World $14.99

Grand Theft Auto V $14.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $40.19

Borderlands 3 $19.79

BioShock: The Collection $11.99

Disintegration $14.99

Far Cry 5 $11.99

Far Cry New Dawn $9.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $11.99

Source: Humble Bundle