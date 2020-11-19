Cyberpunk 2077 Official Gameplay Trailer Released

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles releasing in 2020 has been Cyberpunk 2077. The development team CD Projekt Red has had a pretty strong track record for bringing out incredible RPG titles with The Witcher trilogy being highly regarded today. However, their next thrilling video game is taking players away from the medieval fantasy setting of The Witcher and tossing players into the futuristic criminal underground.

Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in the future where nuclear turmoil has turned most of the world into lawless wildlands. Most people in America have taken to the last haven of the country, Night City. You can be anything you want to be in Night City but to stay there, you’ll have to work for it. There’s not a clear cut way of getting things you desire and as a result, mercenary freelancers are usually the godsend. Players will be stepping into a customized character named V who happens to be a mercenary. Taking odd jobs to keep money in the bank and a roof over your head is the way to survive Night City.

However, we learn that there is a terrorist criminal that has been trapped inside your head thanks to a modular chip. From there it’s up to the players how they wish to go through the game. We know that there are several different pathways for the campaign and customization is key to not only going through the game but to allow players the ability to tweak their desired play style. Thanks to the wide variety of augmentations a player can equip, there is a way to make your character a brutal gunslinger to a stealthy tech savvy assassin.

While this game has been hyped up and blew up in anticipation from the fan base, it’s also been subjected to several delays. Nothing is stopping this game from continuing to find a hyped fan base and it looks like we can see if the game delivers on the hype next month. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to launch on December 10, 2020.









