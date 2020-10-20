Watch Dogs: Legion Will Let Players Use Aiden Pearce Within Main Campaign 

It’s hard to believe that we’re gearing up for the release of Watch Dogs Legion. The video game is set to release this month and it wasn’t long ago that we got some big news. If you are a fan of the first two installments, then you may be stoked to see the original protagonist for the franchise, Aiden Pearce is making a return. After a few years have gone by, it looks like Aiden is back to fight alongside the resistance once again. With Watch Dogs not as well-received as the sequel, it will be interesting to see how fans take with the character in a fresh new modern installment of this IP.

At any rate, we knew that Aiden was coming back through a form of a DLC where we will learn what he’s up to. However, for fans that wanted a bit more of the character, it looks like we can play as Aiden Pearce throughout the entire main campaign. If you’re familiar with the video game, it’s been heavily promoted that players will be recruiting members to Dedsec in which you will be able to take control of them in the game campaign.

It’s worth looking for members that have notable skills to get you through different obstacles as you progress through the campaign. However, when a character dies, they are gone forever. This means you have to resort to another member you’ve recruited or go out to recruit another member. It’s left some wondering how this will work with Aiden, but apparently during an AMA Reddit thread featuring the producer behind Watch Dogs: Legion, Lathieeshe Thillainathan, all the cutscenes will feature Aiden Pearce and will apparently be written in a way for the character’s personality.

This is not the only person that will be added to the mix. We know that Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 will be available as well as a new character named Darcy who is a modern-day Assassin. Currently, Watch Dogs: Legion will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC platforms this October 29, 2020, with next-generation platform releases coming in November.









