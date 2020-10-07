Assassin’s Creed To Be Featured In Watch Dogs Legion

There are more than a few anticipated video game titles for 2020. From new IPs, sequels, remakes, and remastered editions, 2020 is filled with some incredible video game titles. While the rest of the world may be turned upside down thanks to this coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, we can at least enjoy some great video game content in the comfort of our homes. In fact, you have one big title release coming out this month.

Let’s face it, most of us are all gearing towards next month for the launch of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. However, you shouldn’t overlook this month as we have another iconic franchise installment release. I’m of course referring to Watch Dogs Legion. This next major installment will be tossing players into a regime in London with DedSec hoping to bring society into a peaceful state once again. However, you can’t forget that a major aspect of this game that the developers have really been pushing was the ability to recruit anyone into DedSec in order to use it in the main campaign. Now it looks like there is one character who will be popping into the game after launch will be from the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

It seems that there is a modern-day Assassin named Darcy who will sport a lot of the iconic gear we are used to with this franchise. It doesn’t look like this will not be a canon character according to Lathiesshe Thillainathan, a producer behind the upcoming Watch Dogs Legion. We’re sure that this will have an interesting storyline for players to enjoy when this Darcy assassin pops up. Likewise, there are other iconic characters being brought into the upcoming installment such as the original protagonist in Watch Dogs, Aiden Pearce.

Currently, Watch Dogs Legion is slated to launch on October 29, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. However, you can expect the game to release on November 10, 2020, for the Xbox Series X/S, along with the PlayStation 5 port being available on November 24, 2020.

