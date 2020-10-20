Keanu Reeves Hypes Up Cyberpunk 2077 In Latest Teaser

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out this year is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The same folks responsible for the work behind The Witcher trilogy has another open-world RPG video game title that fans are itching to get their hands on. While it’s always best to be cautious with games before they are readily available as we’re used to seeing some downgrades or outright missing features, it’s become a safe bet to hype a CD Projekt Red video game. They have shown players in the past that they are more than capable of delivering an in-depth and detailed RPG adventure.

One of the biggest actors to take a role in Cyberpunk 2077 is Keanu Reeves whose character is someone of importance. Just how he’s wrapped up in our protagonist’s storyline remains to be seen. However, CD Projekt Red is really using the star power to hype the game up a bit more and the latest appearance from the actor is a plug for the game once again. The latest teaser offers players another look into the world of Night City.

This teaser is just a short thirty-second clip with the focus on players visiting Night City. A location set within the game and one proven to be a hardened area and filled with greed, mega-corporations, along with gangs. Players will be stepping into a customized character role named V who is a mercenary taking on odd jobs to ensure the bank account stays above red. While the game has only a month to go before it’s readily available in players’ hands, there are plenty of online streams that highlight the game content.

Dubbed Night City Wires, CD Projekt Red has been uploading these stream videos to showcase certain aspects of Cyberpunk 2077. From the gangs, mechanics to the vehicles you’ll have at your disposal, this is quite the hefty game to take in when it launches. Speaking of the game’s launch, you can expect the title to release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and GeForce Now on November 19, 2020.









Source: YouTube