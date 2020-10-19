Cyberpunk 2077 Confirmed For GeForce Now At Launch

There is a massive push lately to bring out mainstream cloud gaming. This is not a new concept as we’ve seen it plenty of times through different services in the past. If you enjoyed PlayStation Now then you’ve been experiencing cloud gaming. It’s a way to eliminate the need for specific hardware specifications in order to run the latest video game titles. This means, that you could play the latest AAA graphically intensive video game titles on the likes of a smart TV, smartphone, video game consoles, laptops, and computers.

All that’s required is a stable internet connection. While we have the likes of PlayStation Now, xCloud, and Google Stadia available in the marketplace, there is another notable service you will want to take note of. I’m referring to Nvidia GeForce Now, a service that has exited beta not long ago and is slowly making a bigger presence online. In fact, the latest trailer to hype up the service confirms that most everyone’s anticipated 2020 video game release, Cyberpunk 2077, will be supported at launch.

The big difference between the likes of Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia is the video game purchases. With Google Stadia, players will be purchasing a game through Google and it’s locked in their servers. This means that if you ever get a gaming PC that can run these games without the need for the service, you’ll have to purchase the titles all over again through the likes of the Epic Games Store or Steam. On the other hand, Nvidia GeForce Now makes it to where the games that will run off their servers are just attached to the games you already own on various digital storefronts.

Nvidia GeForce Now may not be on everyone’s radar, but if you’re split between going with Google Stadia or not, it’s well worth putting up for consideration. In fact, one of the biggest 2020 video game releases will be supported right at launch. CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 video game launch is one almost every player’s radar and having support right at launch means that you can purchase the game through a digital client and own it forever. From there you can just pay the $4.99 per month to gain access to Nvidia GeForce Now in order to get the game up and running perfectly without the need for any installation or system requirement checks.

Source: YouTube