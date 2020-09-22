Naughty Dog Rebrands Outbreak Day Due To Recent Events

Naughty Dog is a massive video game development studio that has been around for years now. They have turned out several iconic PlayStation classics over the years including Crash Bandicoot, Jak, and Daxter, Uncharted, and of course, The Last of Us. Recently, Naughty Dog had their latest video game release into the market, The Last of Us Part 2, in which players were tossed back into the role of Ellie several years after the events of the first game.

We will of course refrain from spoiling anything here, but something sets off Ellie on another adventure against all odds once again. It’s a brutal and emotionally draining video game, but it’s been an incredible success as well for the PlayStation 4 owners. Now typically each year we get an Outbreak Day, in which Naughty Dog celebrates The Last of Us release, but it looks like this year we are going to see a rebrand.

With the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, Naughty Dog is rebranding Outbreak Day to be called The Last of Us Day. Everything else will remain the same as we are going to celebrate the incredible work delivered by Naughty Dog. Normally, this day is met with some new announcements, updates, and merchandise. Since this is the first event to take place since the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, we’re not sure just what to expect.

There’s no telling what Naughty Dog will be unveiling, but there is already confirmation that HBO is bringing out a live-action series based around the first installment to The Last of Us so perhaps we’ll get some information regarding the upcoming drama. At any rate, you can check out our overall thoughts on The Last of Us Part 2 down below if you haven’t already picked up a copy of the game for yourself.

Source: IGN