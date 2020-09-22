Rocket League’s Llama Rama Event Starts Tomorrow, New Battle Bus Vehicle Announced

Developer Pysonix has taken to their blog to announce that Rocket League will be receiving its first new event since the launch of the game a couple of years back.

Titled as Llama Rama, players will participate in a limited-time event, in which players will need to complete a set of challenges. These challenges will allow players to unlock the newest vehicle — The Battle Bus. And yes, that’s the battle bus from Fortnite. There are some other rewards as well, and that’s where the new trailer will showcase the Llama Rama event best!

Check out the new Rocket League Llama Rama Event down below:

Pysonix:

Get ready to hop in the Battle Bus because Llama-Rama is on the way! Rocket League‘s very first in-game event since the launch of free to play will be live this Saturday, September 26 at 3 p.m. PDT (10 p.m. UTC) through October 12. Beginning with Llama-Rama, in-game events are going to be slightly different from what you may be used to. To unlock the items from the event, you’ll need to complete Event Challenges. Each Event Challenge you complete will grant a specific Event Item once you claim it from the Challenges Menu. Complete them all to unlock Rocket League‘s newest car, the Battle Bus! Check out the items in the slideshow below! We hope you enjoy Llama-Rama and all of its items on September 26. Get ready to assemble your squad and drop in. Good luck, and have fun!

In related news, Pysonix has announced that the critically acclaimed cars-meet-soccer game — Rocket League has gone free to play!

Starting September 23rd, gamers on all platforms can start playing the epic cars-meet-soccer sports title. Rocket League has been a beloved game for years now, and with the Pysonix going free-to-play who knows whats in store for the game. The developers released a new cinematic trailer, as well as some new updates heading toward the game. Learn more about the exciting announcement right here!

Rcoket League’s Llama Rama event is set to run from September 26 at 3 p.m. PDT (10 p.m. UTC) through October 12. Are you excited for the upcoming event? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube