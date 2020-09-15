Rocket League Goes Free to Play Later This Month; New Cinematic Trailer and Update Patch Notes Released

Developer Pysonix has made the long-awaited announcement of Rocket League going free-to-play. The wait is finally over and we have received an official release date for when the game will be free for all users.

Starting September 23rd, gamers on all platforms can start playing the epic cars-meet-soccer sports title. Rocket League has been a beloved game for years now, and with the Pysonix going free-to-play who knows whats in store for the game. The developers released a new cinematic trailer, as well as some new updates heading toward the game.

Check out the free-to-play cinematic trailer for Rocket League down below:

WHAT’S IN THIS ROCKET LEAGUE UPDATE?

CROSS-PLATFORM PROGRESSION

You’ll be able to link your platforms to your Epic Games Account starting tomorrow for existing players! For all the details on cross-platform progression, check out last month’s blog.

LEGACY STATUS AND ITEMS

For those who already own Rocket League and are eligible for Legacy Status, the items that were revealed in July (Golden Cosmos Boost, “Est. 20XX” Player Banner, Rocket League-branded DLC, etc.) will hit your inventories with tomorrow’s update.

SUPPORT-A-CREATOR

In addition to joining the Epic Games Store, Rocket League will also be joining Epic’s Support-A-Creator program. You can choose to support a Creator of your choice in-game by entering the Creator’s code in the Item Shop, beginning tomorrow with the game update. For Rocket League, accepted Creators will earn 5% of Credits spent while using their Creator Code. Codes for Creators currently in the program will work in Rocket League starting tomorrow. There are many of your favorite Rocket League creators already part of the system and more will be added in the near future. If you’re interested in becoming a Creator, go to the Epic Support-A-Creator page for more information.

OTHER THINGS IN TOMORROW’S UPDATE:

New Quick Chats

Heatseeker in Private Matches

Larger item pool for Trade Ups

Solo Standard removed

New Bot difficulty

New Merc Hitbox

Rocket League X Monstercat Remixes

Updated Menu

Changes to Achievements

WHAT’S COMING WITH THE LAUNCH OF FREE TO PLAY?

LAUNCH ON EPIC GAMES STORE

September 23 is also the day you’ll find Rocket League available for download on its newest home: the Epic Games Store! You can visit the Rocket League page now, and add the game to your wishlist so you’re notified as soon as it’s available. If you add Rocket League to your library between September 23 and October 23 you will receive a $10 EGS coupon that is redeemable on games and add-ons $14.99 and up. Plus, once you download and launch the game, you’ll instantly get two new items in your inventory: Sun Ray Boost and Hot Rocks Trail!

SEASON 1

Take your shot at climbing the Ranks, and tiering up your Rocket Pass in Season 1. Stay tuned for more info on Season 1 later this week!

COMPETITIVE TOURNAMENTS

Competitive Tournaments will be live and ready to join on launch day. Check out our deep dive blog post on this revamped tournament feature for all the details.

GAME-WIDE CHALLENGES

New Game-Wide Challenges arrive on launch day. Get ready to complete challenges for XP and items!

ENDO STARTER PACK AND JÄGER PACK

Two new item packs will be available with some siiiick items for new and veteran players. Here’s what’s in each:

Endo Starter Pack

Endo

Gaiden Wheels (Grey)

Neo-Thermal Boost

Friction Trail

500 Credits

Jäger Pack

Jäger 619 (Titanium White)

Apparatus Wheels (Titanium White)

Toon Goal Explosion (Titanium White)

1000 Credits

Both packs will be available in the Bundles tab of the Item Shop.

The developers announced earlier this year that Rocket League would go free to play and it seems that it’s finally happening. The game has been pretty active fr the past couple of years, and perhaps with Rocket League opening its doors to even gamers, the game might continue to live on for years to come!

Rocket League is set to go free-to-play on September 23 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET for all platforms. Are you excited to see the game go free-to-play? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Rocket League