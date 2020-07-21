The official Rocket League Twitter account has announced that Rocket League will be going free to play starting later this summer.

📣📣📣 Announcement time: Rocket League is going free to play later this summer. Check out the details in our latest blog, and get ready for lots of news throughout the next few weeks!https://t.co/h1hqtWY9kp pic.twitter.com/HQsc7f7kVL — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 21, 2020

The news broke this morning, where it was announced that Rocket League will be free to play starting later this summer. However, with that being said, at the time of writing there is no concrete release date. In addition, developers Pysonix has announced that there won’t be anything changed with the gameplay fans know and love. Also, it was announced that Rocket League will support cross-platform, including between the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Anyone who has played Rocket League online before the launch of free to play will be rewarded with Legacy status, which includes:

All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play

“Est. 20XX” title that displays the first year you played Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

Rocket League will be free to play later this summer. Stay right here at Gamranx for the latest news regarding the exact release date players can expect it to be free.

Source: Rocket League on Twitter