UFC 4 Receives In-Depth Gameplay Trailer Showcasing New Features

Ahead of its release next month, EA Sports has released a new, in-depth gameplay trailer for the upcoming UFC 4.

Check out the new gameplay trailer down below:

“With more control in striking, Real Player Motion Technology elevating two-player grappling exchanges, the new submission system, and a devastating ground and pound overhaul, players will feel every phase of the fight EA SPORTS UFC 4 gameplay.” EA Sports

As mentioned above, the new trailer is in-depth, clocking in at about four and a half minutes long and features of a slew of new game updates. Clinch game overhaul, all-new high impact moments, dynamic striking inputs, devastating ground, and pounds, are all the name of the game when it comes to UFC 4. In addition to all the new features, players will also get a glimpse of their favorite fighters in the octagon ring. Thankfully players won’t have to wait much longer, as the title launches next month Aug. 14.

EA Sports also details that those who pre-order UFC 4 will receive the following listed below:

– Tyson Fury

– Anthony Joshua

– Backyard Customization Pack

– Jean Print Shorts

– Backyard Camo Shirt

– Backyard MMA Gloves

– Skull Cap

– Gold Chain

– Kumite Customization Pack

– Kumite Gladiator Shorts

– Kumite Cobra Shirt

– Rope Gloves

– Cobra Mask

– Kumite Necklace

UFC 4 officially launches worldwide on August 14, 2020, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

