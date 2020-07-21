Microsoft’s Summer Spotlight 2020 Trailer Highlights Over 70 Titles

Microsoft has released a new trailer, one which focuses on the upcoming event called the Summer Gamefest Demo Event 2020.

Check it out down below:

Microsoft’s Summer Gamefest Demo Event is a gaming event, which allows Xbox Users to try up to 70 unreleased games and demos across the span of the next month. The event kicks off Tuesday, July 21, 2020, and will bring players a slew of game demos. And that is exactly what today’s new trailer is all about. In addition, Microsoft has also released a new statement, which details the event and what players can earn by participating. Check it out down below:

“Play new games this summer on Xbox One! New games will be released every week for six weeks from July 21 – August 31. Spend $50 on Summer Spotlight titles between July 21 – August 31 to revieve 5,000 Microsoft Rewards Points and a $5 Gift Card. Games Pass Ultimate Members will get a $10 Gift Card.” Microsoft

Microsoft announced the event earlier this month, where it was revealed as a gaming event in the comfort of your own home. The list of games being offered during the event can be found right here on the official Xbox Wire blog. Players will find a slew of titles, Destroy All Humans!, Rogue Company, and Superhot Mind Control Delete, to name a few.

What are your thoughts on this news? Will you be trying out any titles? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.