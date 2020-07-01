Microsoft Summer Game Fest Demo Announced, Features Over 60 Demos for New, Unreleased Xbox Games

With E3 and other gaming conventions out of the picture, Microsoft has teamed up with Geoff Keighley to replicate a new gaming experience.

Called Summer Game Fest, the new event will take place on July 21 and will offer players at home to experience new game demos for unreleased titles, similar to the E3 experience. In addition, Microsoft has announced that there will be over 60 game demos upcoming, unreleased Xbox games available to check out for free. As mentioned in the Blog Post, Microsoft plans to have somewhere between 75-100 game demos throughout the week, which is fantastic news!

Microsoft has detailed and clarified the following:

These are not normal “game demos.” Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent the final version. Many of these demos are early, and some are for games that won’t be out for quite some time. We’ve never done this before; what that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome, but you should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release. In other words, think of these as akin to “show floor demos” and not necessarily indicative of the final product. And speaking as somebody who has worked in the industry for a while – that’s not a bad thing! In fact, being able to check out games early and then see how they evolve is freakin’ awesome!

These demos will only be up on the Xbox Dashboard for a week. Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply evaporate at the end of the week, so make sure to check them out while you can.

The developers would love to hear what you think. Hit them up on social media or through their websites. If you like the game – tell them! If you have constructive criticism, they would love to hear that too.

Sumer Game Fest Demo will take place on July 21 through July 27. Microsoft has announced that a full list of demos will be released closer to the event, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled on Gameranx for the full list.

