Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Recreates Resident Evil Locations Within the Game, Truly Stunning

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows users to create mostly anything they want, some gamers like a peaceful beach, some like a chaotic city-based environments, while others like re-creating epic locations from iconic media pieces.

This is true for Twitter user @ffSade, where they have full recreated Resident Evil in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you played Resident Evil before, you will no doubt see the locations that are recreated, and if you’re anything like me, you’re going to freak out from the epic likeness.

I am always stunned when I see some epic fanart like this and you should be too as this seems very detailed and must have took a while to nail on the head, but they managed to pull it off and its totally worth it!

Check out the awesome recreation of Resident evil in Animal Crossing New Horizons down below:

My Resident Evil/Biohazard inspired ACNH island preview! Some places are replicas, others are roughly inspired by certain areas. Hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/w5LxXArr3r — ffSade (@ffSade) June 27, 2020

In related news, Nintendo has recently announced a free Summer update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is the first wave of free content, as we will be receiving a second content drop sometime in August.

The Summer Update Wave 1 comes with new outfits, new characters, and plenty more Summer activities. If you missed out on the official announcement of the upcoming content drop, then make sure to check it out in full detail right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. What did you think of the epic recreation of Resident Evil? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter