Crysis Remastered Nintendo Switch Trailer Showcases the Game Running on the Console [Video]

Crysis Remastered was supposed to receive a full gameplay reveal today, however, due to some leaks and the fans distaste of what they saw, the developers had delayed the game for a couple of weeks.

The delay is short, but will ensure the developers to polish the game and bring the level of quality their fans expect from them. However, before the delay happened, Nintendo uploaded the official trailer for the game onto the Nintendo eShop.

The trailer showcases the game running on the Nintendo Switch, which some gamer’s had some thoughts on the game. If you were expecting to see the Crysis Remastered trailer today, don’t hold your breath as the developers delayed it, but you can check out the game running on the Switch thanks to the eShop trailer. I would act fast though, as it might get pulled.

Check out Crysis Remastered running on the Nintendo Switch from a pulled trailer from the eShop down below:

In the same vein, Crytek has announced this morning on Twitter that Crysis Remastered will be getting a delay for a few weeks.

According to Crytek, the game reception showcased that there is still plenty of areas that they would like to work in order to ensure that fans get the Crysis Remastered that would be expected from the studio. While the studio didn’t indicate just what areas, in particular, are being worked on, it does look like the progress to get the title up to par for player expectations will take a few more weeks.

Crysis Remastered is now delayed a couple of weeks for all platforms, stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following the game’s future updates. Are you happy to see the developers delay the game to ensure higher quality? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube