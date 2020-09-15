Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho Joins the Jump Force Roster in Fall 2021, New Screenshots Released

Bandai Namco and developer Spike Chunsoft has announced the latest DLC character for the epic anime fighting title, Jump Force.

Yes, from the headline you already know it’s one of the fan-favorite characters from Yu Yu Hakusho — Hiei. The developers have noted that he is set to release on all platforms in Fall 2021, which is quite a ways out. The announcement came with a chock full of screenshots showcasing Hiei in action; we got action poses, close-ups, and everything in between. Hiei is looking pretty good!

Check out the new screenshots of Jump Force’s new DLc character — Yu Yu Hakusho down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco has recently released the Deluxe Edition for Jump Force for the Nintendo Switch.

Alongside the release, the publisher released a brand new launch trailer. The launch trailer showcases some epic gameplay from the anime fighting title running on the Nintendo Switch. If you’ve been waiting for the game on Nintendo Switch, I would check out the latest new trailer for the game right here!

Jump Force: Deluxe Edition is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Do you already own the epic fighting title? Or are you planning to jump into for the first time this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Bandai Namco