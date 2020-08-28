Jump Force Deluxe Edition Arrives Today for All Platforms, Including Nintendo Switch; Launch Trailer Released

Bandai Namco has released the launch trailer for their re-release anime fighting title — Jump Force. The new Deluxe Edition of the game is now available to purchase for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

This will be the first time for Jump Force on the Nintendo Switch, and to be honest, its quite the achievement. If you don’t know already, Jump Force is a pretty heavy graphical game. The current-gen hardware sometimes had issues running the game, and now its on the Nintendo Switch, which is a testament at Bandai’s developers’ technical achievements. The new launch trailer has arrived and it showcases some epic battles between some of the most popular anime characters of all time!

Check out the launch trailer for Jump Force: Deluxe Edition down below:

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance. UNITE TO FIGHT and play today on Nintendo Switch.

Jump Force has been pumping out of a lot of content since it released for the PS4 and Xbox One. Fans have been treated to a ton of DLC characters including My Hero Academia’s All Might, Jojo’s Bizzare Adventures’ Dio and Jo, and so many other franchises! If you missed the news originally, no worries, we here at gameranx has you covered! Check out the previous announce Jump Force news right here!

Jump Force: Deluxe Edition is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Do you already own the epic fighting title? Or are you planning to jump into for the first time this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube