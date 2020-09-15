‘Crysis Remastered 8K Tech Trailer’ Showcases the Epic Range of Textures, Lighting, and More in Upcoming Title

Developer Crytek has released another trailer for the highly anticipated remastered classic title — Crysis. The new trailer is an 8K tech trailer, which showcases the hard work Crytek has put into remastering the upcoming title.

This new state of the art depth of field range will allow players to jump into Crysis Remastered with up to 8K textures, lighting, and motion blurs. Crysis Remaster is set to arrive this week and for both newcomers and hardcore fans of the franchise, this remaster is going to be something you put on your list.

Check out the brand new Crysis 8K Tech Trailer down below:

The game is upgraded with high-quality textures up to 8K resolution, Global Illumination (SVOGI), state-of-the-art depth of field, new light settings, motion blur, Ray tracing – for the first time on consoles – and much more for a major visual upgrade.

In related news, developer Crytek recently released another tech trailer for Crysis Remastered, but that one was focused on Ray Tracing.

This new ray tracing technology brings Crysis Remastered to another level as the graphics are pretty insane. Crytek notes that Crysis is perfect for their ray tracing technology as there are a lot of levels with rain, oceans, and dark hallways that really bring the best out of ray tracing. Make sure to check out the ray tracing trailer for Crysis Remastered right here!

Crysis Remastered launches next week, September 18th, for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming remaster? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube