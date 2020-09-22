Amazon Prime Day Leaked Ahead Of Announcement

2020 has been quite a hectic year. We’ve had to do a few things differently this year because of the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak and it’s leading to changes worldwide of how we handle our daily routines. While there is still no vaccine readily available for this virus outbreak, it looks like we’re still going to get some of those cherished events that are not outright cancelled. One of those events being Amazon’s Prime Day.

If you’re not familiar, Amazon Prime Day is an online event that offers some big discounts on several items. From electronics, clothing, to household goods, you can find several items get dropped down in price for some incredible savings. Normally, Amazon Prime Day is held during the summer months but because of the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, the event was postponed, with no confirmation of just when we can expect the short event to take place. There was plenty of indication that there was going to be an Amazon Prime Day during the fall season, but now according to a report by The Verge, it looks like Amazon Prime Day will be held in October.

The online publication has announced to readers that they have seen an internal Amazon email stating that Amazon Prime Day will be taking place on October 13, 2020, to October 14, 2020. That’s a short window of some big deals but there’s no confirmation made to the general public quite yet. This could be a great opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done but also a chance to pick up some video game consoles, software, and peripherals at a discount.

Unfortunately, with no real confirmation made yet, it looks like we just have to label this a rumor for the time being. Perhaps we’ll get some real information on when to tune into Amazon.com for the latest deals during the event this week. For now, if you’re looking for some deals regarding video games then I recommend you check out our Weekly Video Games Deal Guide where we offer some highlights on the latest sales and game discounts going on right now.

Source: The Verge