Spider-Man: Miles Morales Makes Lengthy Appearance at Sony’s PlayStation 5 Reveal Event

Sony is wasting no time and getting straight to showcasing gameplay for the upcoming Spider-man: Miles Morales on the PlayStation 5.

Check out the new gameplay down below:

The new gameplay trailer clocks in just under 8-minutes long and gives players an insight as to what to expect when it comes to the latest installment in Insomniac’s Spiderverse. Players will be met with Morales’ enemy, the Tinkerer who received a character intro with her motives revealed and in place. All the footage shown today has been captured on Sony’s new PlayStation 5 hardware, which fans are still eagerly awaiting new information about.

Spiderman: Miles Morales releases this holiday 2020 on the PlayStation 5.

