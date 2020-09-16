Sony Announces Final Fantasy 16, PlayStation Console Exclusive

Sony has kicked off their PlayStation 5 Reveal event with an epic announcement of Square Enix’s next installment in the Final Fantasy franchise.

Yes, Sony and Square Enix have announced Final Fantasy 16, the next mainline entry in the series. In addition to the announcement, we have received a new awakening trailer, which showcases the world, characters, and more. Lastly, Sony has announced that Final Fantasy 16 will be exclusive to the PlayStation console.

Check out the brand new trailer down below:

The legacy of the crystals has shaped our history for long enough.

Story developing …..

What was your favorite announcement so far? Let us know in the comments below!

