Sony PlayStation 4 Essential Picks Sale Offers AAA Game Discounts

While the world is still figuring itself out with this coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, schools and work are kicking back in full force. For students, the break from school is coming to an end and while that may just mean staying at home to undergo virtual learning, there are some students gearing up to enjoy the last few days of summer vacation. With that said, you don’t have to endure school without some great video games to play afterward. Whether you want a new game to play before jumping back into the school year or a new title to get lost within, those of you who own a PlayStation 4 may want to take note of the latest Essential Picks Sale.

This new sale is offering players access to some of the biggest video game titles available on the PlayStation 4 but at a big discount. It’s something that fans who may have missed out on a big AAA video game release prior will appreciate it. After all, with the number of video games released in any given month, it’s tough affording every game. As a result, this sale could provide some great content without having to break the bank.

There are all kinds of great video game titles Sony is offering with the Essential Picks Sale. With over a hundred choices, you may want to check through the store sale yourself which you can do so right here. However, if you want quick highlights on the games being featured then check out some of the games listed down below.

Essential Picks Sale Highlights

The Last of Us Part 2 – $49.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $38.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY – $19.99

God of War – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition -$9.99

Days Gone – $21.99

Dreams – $29.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End -$14.99

Death Stranding – $29.99

Battlefield V – $14.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition -$27.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $9.59

Watch Dogs 2 – $9.99

Those of you who want to find even more great video game deals on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or even the PC platform will want to check out our weekly video game deals guide right here. It’s updated regularly throughout the week which will highlight free video game titles offers along with some new discounts available on some of the biggest video game titles available today.

Source: PlayStation