Fall Guys Invade Resident Evil 3 Remake in Wacky, New Mod [Video]

Fall Guys has been all the talk these past weeks and today that buzz continues with a new mod that crosses over the game with Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Check out the video down below via Benjamin York Gaming:

Appearing first on the Benjamin York Gaming youtube channel, the new mod does the impossible and crosses over Fall Guys with the Resident Evil 3 Remake. Clocking in at over 10-minutes long, the video hilariously dresses Carlos in a Fall Guys outfit, and to be frank it’s hysterical.

It isn’t long until things get even more fun when Jill Valentine turns into ‘Jilly Bean’ and has to battle the hordes of the undead in an adorable bean costume. The video is pure gold and definitely worth watching if you are a fan of either franchise.

In related news, developers Mediatonic has noted that they would love to see Fall Guys on other platforms such as the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Also, if you haven’t already watched the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout rap, do yourself a favor and do so right here.

This is no surprise as the game is so popular, the more players the better. However, at the moment, it is only available for the PS4 and PC platform, but stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be following the game closely. Learn more about Fall Guys on other platforms right here!

What are your thoughts on this hilarious crossover? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing, even when it includes the Fall Guys invading various gaming properties.

Source: Benjamin York Gaming