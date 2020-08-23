Portal 2 Crosses Over to Fall Guys in Latest Item Shop Update

Developers Mediatonic has revealed that Portal 2 is the latest game to crossover to Fall Guy’s item shop.

The news comes from Twitter, where the official account for the game has revealed that P-Body from Portal 2 is now available in Fall Guy’s item shop. Portal 2 joins the likes of Team Fortress 2 in crossing over to the vastly popular Fall Guys. This is exciting news for both Fall Guys fans and Portal 2 fan, as the latest crossover brings together a matchup gamers would quite frankly never expect to happen. P-Body is the shop right now, so be sure to get your crowns and snag this awesome costume before it leaves.

In related news, a new stealth update has been released for Fall Guys, one which directly listens to fan feedback. There has been a handful of changes made in the game from balancing to technical aspects. Read our full coverage right here.

Developers Mediatonic has noted that they would love to see Fall Guys on other platforms such as the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Also, if you haven’t already watched the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout rap, do yourself a favor and do so right here.

This is no surprise as the game is so popular, the more players the better. However, at the moment, it is only available for the PS4 and PC platform, but stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be following the game closely. Learn more about Fall Guys on other platforms right here!