Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s First Official Teaser Trailer Unveiled at DC Fandome

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s first official teaser trailer has debuted at DC Fandome.

Check out the exciting teaser trailer down below:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is a teaser, which clocks in just under 5-minutes long. Within its lengthy runtime, the new teaser gives fans a clear insight as to what to expect when it comes to the new title. Cause mayhem in Metropolis and kill the Justice League is the name of the game in this new Suicide Squad game. Fans will notice their favorite villains such as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark bring the fight to the Justice League in this all-new footage of the game. Just before the trailer ends, the iconic Superman makes a brief appearance before the Suicide Squad who frighteningly and awkwardly stares him down.

In related news, the official reveal trailer for WB Game’s Gotham Knights served more as an introduction to the newly announced world. This is a formal CGI trailer where we learn the passing of Batman and the task he leaves his partners in his absence. The trailer is amazing and fans of the Arkham series will definitely want to check it out. Make sure to check out the reveal trailer for Gotham Knights right here!

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming in 2022 to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.