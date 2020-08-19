Fan-Favorite Render Mode Comes to DOOM Eternal Today

Bethesda has released a new trailer showcasing the anticipated return of ‘Render Modes’ in DOOM Eternal.

Check out the new trailer:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is all about the game’s ‘Render Modes’, which introduces players to a new style of graphics. The best part of it all is the new Render Modes is out now and available for players to try out. You can get creative with the mode, which can ultimately provide a different experience so be sure to give it a try if you are a fan of DOOM Eternal. Bethesda describes the modes as the following.

“Add cinematic flair, old-school feels, stylized effects, and more as you conquer hell’s armies or capture great moments in Photomode. Try them today!”

DOOM Eternal is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC with a Nintendo Switch port in the works. However, no word of a release date is out at the time of writing.

In related news, Bethesda has released a brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming campaign DLC coined “The Ancient Gods”. Clocking in at just 30-seconds long, the new teaser trailer does not show off too much besides a quick dialogue sequence and a few new enemy types. The full reveal is set for Gamescom 2020, which is scheduled for the end of the month. Stay here for the latest news to come out of the event.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited for this new mode? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.