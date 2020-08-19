Horizon Zero Dawn PC Update 1.02 Announced, Full Patch Notes Detailed

Guerilla Games have announced and detailed the latest udpate for Horizon: Zero Dawn for the PC platform. Titled update 1.02, the latest set of changes comes bringing some much needed fixes such as stability issues, crash fixes, and much more.

The developers took to Reddit to detail the latest update by releasing the full set of patch notes. In addition, they released a little message to the fans on Horizon: Zero Dawn on the PC’s current issues. It’s nice to see the developers hard at work trying to create the best experience for PC players, so if you’re interested in learning what changes have been made, make sure to check out the patch notes!

Check out the full set of patch notes for Horizon Zero Dawn for PC down below:

Hi everyone, Thank you for all of your reports and posts; following Patch 1.01 our teams have been working hard to address more issues in Patch 1.02, which is now available to download. This patch aims to resolve some of the more frustrating crashes we’ve been seeing since launch. We are aware that there’s still unresolved issues based on your feedback, so please know that we continue to investigate and work on solutions.

Patch Notes

Crash Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during their first game boot when the ‘game optimization’ screen is active and they ran out of disc space.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash if they updated their video drivers after the game was already optimized previously.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay because of memory incorrectly being overwritten.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay due to a texture unstreaming bug.

Game Improvements

Improved performance when auto-saving (e.g. when completing a quest step).

Fixed an issue where some players experienced that V-sync wouldn’t properly turn off in borderless mode

Fixed an issue where some players experienced out of sync facial animations due to them being locked at 30FPS.

Reduced memory used when streaming shaders.

Other changes

Improved crash report flow and messaging. Each crash now includes an identifier you can use to communicate with our Customer Support.

Added more features to improve diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

In related news, Sony has announced the highly anticipated sequel for Horizon Zero Dawn at their Future of Gaming event back in June.

Since the announcement, the developers have been talking a little bit more about the game. Most recently they talked about some of the new locations, tribes, and other gameplay features that will be used in Horizon: Forbidden West. Read the full story for the complete details here!

Horizon: Zero Dawn is now available for both the PS4 and PC platforms. Are you happy with the latest update for Horizon: Zero Dawn? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Reddit