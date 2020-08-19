Predator: Hunting Grounds August Update Detailed; New Free Map and Mode Coming in September

Developers IllFonic has taken to the PS Blog to detail the August Update for Predator: Hunting Grounds.

Announced on the PS Blog, it has been revealed that players won’t have to wait much longer for a new update. On Aug. 28 Predator: Hunting Grounds will receive Patch 2.0 which is set to bring a slew of new content. First off the patch will make bug fixes and bring the highly-requested crossplay with friends will be available.

In addition, the Classic Combistick and Wrist Launcher from the City Hunter content is now unlockable to everyone; there is a large Fireteam Supply Drop including the OWLF Assault Rifle, the Anti-Cloaking Grenade, UAV Scanner, and the Self Revive Syrette; and a Field Locker Update with 3 new Predator Masks, a new Fireteam Ballistic Mask, and other new tints and shaders.

Lastly, IllFonic confirms that there will be indeed bd another free update for the month of September. The new update will bring a new map and mode, but at the time of writing not much is known about the news. However, expect more news about it in the coming weeks.

Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 2.0 arrives on Aug. 28.

Source: PS BLOG