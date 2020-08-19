Samurai Jack Creator, Genndy Tartakovsky, Talks About the Return of the Franchise With Upcoming Game

PlayStation Blog has sat down with Samurai Jack series creator – Genndy Tartakovsky and series writer Darrick Bachman to talk about the upcoming game centered around the epic franchise.

The interview talks about the return of Samurai Jack, how the two feel about seeing the series work as a game instead of show, and plenty more interesting questions. Samurai Jack was an iconic part of history for cartoons, and it remains one of the best shows to date. To see the Jack return, fans should prepare for an epic adventure.

Check out some of the highlighted questions and answers from the PS Blog interview, however, you can read the full article right here if you want to:

Did you think you were coming back to Samurai Jack after the show ended?

Genndy: I thought I was finished with Samurai Jack. So when the proposal for the game came up, initially I wasn’t excited because of my past experience. But then as things started to come together, I realized it was going to be quite different and of a more unique quality. Then I got excited for Jack to live on past the show.

What’s it like being able to not only see, but fight with or against the characters you were writing for?

Genndy: It was super fun! I didn’t realize how many different characters were put into the game. Making the TV episodes was really the same thing as each episode I get to fight whatever I’m drawing, but this was a much more fun experience in a way because it was immediate action.

Who is your favorite character?

Genndy: Aku was always my favorite. As what usually happens is the villains have the most interesting personalities.

Did the game give you any opportunities to flesh things out or make changes you didn’t have time to while working on the show?

Genndy: No, through five seasons of doing the show we really did everything we wanted to do, so this was more of a way to go back in time and enjoy Samurai Jack on a nostalgic level and get an opportunity to be Jack yourself.

In related news, Limited Run Games had announced a pretty epic limited time collector edition for the highly anticipated title.

The collector set came with some truly epic goodies that every Samurai Jack fan would like to own, but at the moment the set is sold out. However, you never know, maybe Limited Time Games would sell some more if the demand is there, but regardless, if you’re a fan of the show, you got to check out the collector edition, which can be seen right here!

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is set to release for the PS4 on August 21 for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Are you excited about the upcoming return of Samurai Jack? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog