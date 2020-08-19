Second Extinction’s Latest Trailer Introduces Players to the Acid Raptor and a Grenade Launcher

A brand new Second Extinction trailer has been released, one which showcases the Acid Raptor alongside a new weapon.

As mentioned above, the new trailer is all about the Acid Raptor, which is looking mighty deadly. Thankfully, players will be equipped with only the best arsenal of weapons including a wicked Grenade Launcher. This is the first time seeing a Grenade Launcher, which looks very powerful as those who watched the video witnessed.

Second Extinction is a new co-op shooter that pits teams of three against an allegiance of mutated dinosaurs. How awesome does that sound? The new IP comes from Avalanche Studios (the devs behind Rage 2), which looks more ambitious and truly stands out as a unique concept.

At the time of writing, there is no precise release date announced, however, stay right here at Gameranx for the latest news regarding Second Extinction. The game was first revealed at Microsoft’s Xbox Series X event, where it stood out as a unique, new IP. Read more about the event here.

