DOOM Eternal – The Ancient Gods DLC Teased, Full Reveal Coming at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Bethesda and iD Software has revealed that DOOM Eternal will be receiving a new piece of DLC in the coming months with a brand new teaser trailer.

Check out the new teaser trailer:

Coined DOOM Eternal – The Ancient Gods, Bethesda has released a brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming campaign DLC. Clocking in at just 30-seconds long, the new teaser trailer does not show off too much besides a quick dialogue sequence and a few new enemy types.

At this time of writing, not much about the new content is known, however, the teaser trailer does close with a pivotal piece of information. Later this month at Gamescom, the company will do a full unveiling with more information about the DLC’s story, gameplay, and perhaps a release date. Here’s an official description via Bethesda.

“Your victory over Hell’s armies pulled humanity back from the edge of extinction, but it came at a cost. An imbalance of power in the heavens requires the true ruler of this universe to rise and set things right. Wage war across never-before-seen realms of the DOOM Universe and fight against new demons in your never-ending battle against the forces of evil.” Bethesda

Gamescom takes place later this month on Aug.27 through Aug. 30, with a ton of exciting news in store. While DOOM Eternal’s DLC is confirmed to be at the show, who knows what else might be revealed at the event. Nonetheless, be sure to keep it locked right here that whole week, as Gameranx will be bringing you the latest news to come out of the show.

DOOM Eternal is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch release in the works.

What are your thoughts on this trailer? Are you excited about DOOM Eternal’s very first piece of post-release content? Let us know in the comments down below.

