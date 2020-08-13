The Walking Dead Onslaught New Trailer Showcases Some Familiar Characters

There is a massive fan base for The Walking Dead. What started out as a simple zombie apocalypse comic book had grown into a worldwide phenomenon. Fans can’t get enough of this series and while the comic book has since come to an end, we’re still enjoying the television series along with some new video game titles. The last big release came in the form of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners which was a VR title. But now we’re able to strap back on our VR headsets and dive into another big video game title this time set within the AMC universe of The Walking Dead.

We’re of course referring to The Walking Dead Onslaught. A game in which we can take the role of different iconic characters from the television series. This includes the likes of Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne. However, details on just where this game takes place in the television series timeline remain to be seen. Still, from the trailer we received today, it looks like there are some iconic areas and characters you may be able to pinpoint where the game may take place if it’s not dropping players off in different points of the TV show timeline.

Much like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, there is plenty of combat against the undead. You’ll have not only the iconic weapons that the characters use in the show but also some unique weapons that can deliver some heavy firepower against hordes. Fortunately, it looks like you won’t have too much of a wait to endure before you’re able to get your hands on a copy.

Currently, The Walking Dead Onslaught is set to release on September 29, 2020, for the Oculus, SteamVR, and lastly the PlayStation VR. This lines up about a week before the upcoming season 10 of The Walking Dead’s episode 16 which didn’t get a chance to air originally due to the coronavirus health pandemic.









Source: YouTube