Microsoft Reconfirms Xbox Series X November Release Window

Microsoft has taken to their blog to reconfirm that the highly anticipated next-generation console — Xbox Series X, is still on plan to release this November.

We already knew that Microsoft is gearing up for a November release for Xbox Series X, but now it seems that they are doubling down. However, as exciting as this is, there is still no exact release date or price point gamers can expect to shell out.

But with each day passing, we are slowly but surely approaching that day where we learn both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 exact release date and price point.

Check out some the message issued on the Xbox Wire down below:

Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year. And with brand new console features like hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, framerates up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and Quick Resume for multiple games, playing will look and feel better, no matter which games you choose to play on day one. Whether you’ve played for years or have just recently picked up a controller, we can’t wait for you to see and feel the first big step into gaming’s next generation with Xbox Series X this November.

Microsoft had another big announcement drop this morning, and that has to do with 343 Studio’s upcoming entry in the Halo franchise.

Yes, you probably heard by now, but Microsoft and the developers decided to delay the Halo: Infinite to 2021. They want to bring the best possible version of the game to the fans, and to do that, they’re going to need some more time. Learn more about the Halo: Infinite delay right here!

Xbox Series X is on track to release this November.

source: Xbox