Rockstar’s Latest Grand Theft Auto Online Update Brings New Content, Improvements, and Much More; Patch Notes Detailed

Rockstar has updates Grand Theft Online, and they have brought a ton of great improvements and additions to the ever-growing online GTA community!

The update seems to be live across all platforms as of now, and as I mentioned above, it brings a ton of great content. The reddit community for GTA Online managed to detail the full set of patch notes for the game, so if you’re interesting in learning more about whats new and changed, make sure to check out the patch notes!

In addition, there are some frequently asked questions that have been answered, such as when will the DLC drop, how to purchase the DLC, etcetera.

Check out the new updates for GTA Online down below:

Feature Updates & Improvements

Calls such as those from LJT have been reduced to messages. Bryony continues to annoy the fuck out of us, though.

An additional two garage slot s has have been added as well, so yay!

garage slot been added as well, so yay! Christ – They added a timer to the Lucky Wheel! Anytime you get near it seems you will see how much time you have left to wait until you can spin it again.

Looks like it’s now possible to return ANY personal vehicle back to storage. Rockstar is killing it!

The colors in the MCT for MC businesses regarding stock and supplies have been fixed, so good luck getting used to that change now!

The MkII’s 5 minute cooldown is now applied to the regular mechanic as well.

Vehicles with missiles show a counter with how many missiles are left if their capacity is limited.

Staying stationary or going in the wrong direction in Open Wheel Races makes you non-contact.

Snacks can be bought from Wendy and the interaction menu !!!

!!! Unconfirmed: The Casino Heist Gold Glitch seems to have been patched.

The Casino Heist Gold Glitch seems to have been patched. During Open Wheel races you are now able to change your tire compound (soft/medium/hard) when stationary in the pits by pressing right on the D-Pad or right-arrow key on PC. (Credits /u/Final-Atonement)

New Content and Discounts

New Content:

Stock vehicle wheels have been added to the new ‘Street’ category to be applied on any vehicle.

The new yacht missions pay about GTA$ 14,000-25,000.

Arcade Games: Ace of Fury (GTA$ 666,000) and Qub3d (GTA$ 333,000).

A new business battle on the aircraft carrier has been added.

Legendary Motorsports:

Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,400,000)

Declasse DR1 (GTA$ 2,997,000)

Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 2,310,000)

Invetero Coquette D10 (GTA$ 1,500,000) – MY PERSONAL FAVORITE.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Canis Seminole Frontier (GTA$ 678,000)

Dundreary Landstalker (GTA$ 1,220,000)

Imponte Beater Dukes (GTA$ 378,000)

BF Club (GTA$ 1,280,000)

Maibatsu Penumbra FF (GTA$ 1,380,000)

Benny’s Original Motorworks:

Bravado Gauntlet (GTA$ 615,000)

Bravado Youga (GTA$ 195,000)

Benefactor Glendale (GTA$ 200,000)

Declasse Yosemite (GTA$ 485,000)

Albany Manana (GTA$ 10,000)

Clothing:

Popped Leather Jacket (White/Gray/Tan/Black/Red/Brown)

Bomber Jacket (Various, 15 Designs)

Short Service Shirt (9 colours)

Double Shirt (Three styles, various colours)

Long Sleeve Baseball Tees (7 designs)

Polo Shirt (7 designs)

Sports Tops (21 designs/colours (Brucie cosplay?))

Office Shirts (whole category, 20 colours)

Cargo Pants (8 colours)

Sports Track Pants (21 designs/colours (Brucie confirmed))

Gloves, Armoured (8 colours)

Sports Masks (8 designs)

Animal Masks (12 designs)

Sports T-Shirts (white/purple, 14 designs)

Shirts (open/rolled variants of old designs, 39 designs)

Suit Pants (25 colours)

Sport Shorts (15 colours)

Thank you to /u/Cpt_Foresight and /u/Azarenas for the new clothing info!

Podium Vehicle:

The Sheava is this week’s Podium Vehicle. Looks like that’s just the internal name for the Emperor ETR1, who would’ve thought they’d make it possible to get a brand new vehicle for free.

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

2x GTA$/RP on Open Wheel Races

2x GTA$/RP on the new Yacht Missions

2x GTA$/RP on Diamond Adversary Series

Discounted Content:

30% off Yachts

40% off Arcades and Renovations

30% off the Arcade Drone Station and MCT

30% off MC Business Supplies

20% off Bunker Supplies

40% off 10-Car Garages

30% off Benny’s Conversions

Time Trial:

LSIA II in Los Santos International Airport (must be finished on or before 02:24.00)

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cemetery in Pacific Bluff (must be finished on or before 01:20.00)

Thanks to /u/Biomixels for the time trials.

Premium Race:

TBA

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

60% off X80 Proto

60% off Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

100% off Vespucci Canals Nightclub

FAQ

When will the DLC drop?

Soon. Rockstar usually pushes updates around 3:30AM EST or 9:30AM UTC. Check this helpful map showing all the timezones.

Does the DLC cost money, how can I get the DLC?

The DLC will be made automatically available through whatever launcher/store you have the game on. Those using the Rockstar Launcher can expect to see their games updated first, so be ready for that.

What can we expect?

Judging by Rockstar’s announcements and timelines, this DLC won’t be massive. They’ve confirmed new business battles and yacht missions, probably comparable to the previous client jobs we’ve gotten with the Terrorbyte. Additionally they’ve teased some cars, of which we’ve gotten images of a new supercar, a musclecar and an F-1 car. Some new race modes have been mentioned as well. It’s safe to assume that the content will be dripfed in stages, especially the more interesting items might be left for later.

Have the Acura NSX and new Toyota Supra been added?

Some images of the Toyota Supra and Acura NSX being converted at Benny’s have been floating around – these are fake and have been put into circulation by a clickbaity asshole who shall not be named.

Are weekly updates on Tuesdays starting now?

Probably not. Rockstar always goes a little off their usual schedule with DLC drops and this is probably the same thing. It’s hard to say if the sales will already change this Thursday, but I’d recommend y’all reek the benefits of the sales before you regret it.

Rockstar has been keeping GTA Online afloat for quite some time now. The game released way back in 2013 and it still has a pretty strong community. The developers have been in the news the last couple of weeks, as there were reports of a Rockstar VR game in development, clues about GTA 6, and much more. If you want more Rockstar/ Grand Theft Auto news, click here!

Grand Theft Auto Online’s latest update is now live across all platforms. Are you still playing the GTA V? Planning on jumping back into the game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Reddit