Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire 2 Details Weapons & Life Paths

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles launching in 2020 is Cyberpunk 2077. From the development team that brought out The Witcher series, CD Projekt Red, comes a brand new RPG for players to dive into. Cyberpunk 2077 has been teased and talked about for a good little while now and today we received a new edition of the Night City Wire, which is a close up look into the world of Night City and the gameplay mechanics players will have at their disposal.

In this particular episode of Night City Wire, CD Projekt Red went over in a bit more detail regarding the life paths players will have to choose from. These life paths are a way to start a game and depending on your choice, you will start a game in a unique location. There’s apparently just three choices for players to pick from which is Nomad, Street Kid, and lastly, Corpo. As a Nomad, players will start off as a character that lives in the rough terrain outside of Night City known as the Badlands. The people here are tight nit and enjoy a life of freedom, away from the bustling city. Meanwhile, as a Street Kid, players take the role of gang life, knowing the streets of Night City are in your blood along with how to deal with the criminal underworld. Finally, Corpo has players in a prominent position in a big corporation.

Each choice will present players with different missions along with knowledge of certain characters. However, it seems that the ability to tweak your story will be present as you progress through the game. Thanks to a variety of choices such as dialogue options, players can tweak their character to enjoy the game as they like rather than feeling like they are on a linear path.

Another big component that the stream covered was the weaponry players will have access to. These include a variety of guns that can be customized such as traditional weapons that you would be used to today, along with weapons that can deliver a bigger impact as it blasts through armor. There are even weapons that can track targets in real-time which means even if they are hiding in cover, a bullet can whip around corners and sink itself into the enemy. Likewise, there are several augmentation options such as blades that can come out of your arms to make a fist solid as steel. Some of these weapons are legendary as well and they will require players making some difficult decisions on how to obtain them, but we’ll have to wait until the game releases to see just how hard they’ll be to come by.

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is still in development with the game slated to release on November 19, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. It's worth pointing out that next year we will receive the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well.









Source: Twitch