Deathloop Developer Update Detailed at Quakecon 2020

Bethesda had to switch to a digital stage this year for Quakecon 2020, but with the limitations they had, they managed to pull off a great show detailing plenty of their current and upcoming games.

Not only did we get some new details about The Ther Scrolls Online’s upcoming DLC — Stonethorn, or a thank you message from Mikami on Ghostwire: Tokyo, but we also got a developer update from Arkane Studio on their upcoming shooter title — Deathloop.

The developer update has brought players up to speed on what Deathloop is all about. We already know that players will be stuck in a loop, and while one character — Colt, tries to break the loop, the other character — Juliana, tries to prevent the loop from breaking. This will cause for some epic showdowns, as Colt players will need to keep their head on a swivel, while managing to deal with the problems ahead. This sounds supper innovative, and pretty awesome.

Check out the new developer update trailer discussing Deathloop down below:

Game Description:

Rival Assassins Trapped in a Timeloop – Colt, desperate to escape a mysterious island, destined to repeat the same day over and over unless he can find a way to break the cycle, while at the same time is hunted by his nemesis, Julianna. During the 25th annual QuakeCon (and first-ever QuakeCon at Home) Game Director Dinga Bakaba and Art Director Sebastien Mitton took to the digital stage to discuss the story so far in DEATHLOOP. DEATHLOOP will launch on console exclusively for PlayStation 5, and will also be available on PC at the same time.

Like the developers mentioned, earlier this Summer they showcased Deathloop’s gameplay mechanics at Sony’s Future of Gaming event. If oyu missed out on the gameplay reveal, make sure to check it out right here!

Deathloop is set to release exclusively for the PS5 and PC platforms. Are you excited about the upcoming Arkane Studios title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube