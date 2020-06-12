Arkane Studios’ Deathloop Will Launch Exclusively on PS5 This Holiday, Watch New Footage Here

Sony’s ‘Future of Gaming Event’ had no short of surprises and exciting reveals. Bethesda’s Deathloop made a lengthy appearance, where new gameplay footage was shown off.

Check out the new trailer down below:

Deathloop is looking fantastic and very familiar to Arkane Studios past titles like the Dishonored series. However, there’s a some key differences between the two and that is Deathloop leans more into action combat, rather than stealth. The trailer gives players a clear insight as to what to expect when it comes to the title and that is kill, death, and repeat.

Lastly, the title was confirmed to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

Sony’s Future of Gaming Event had no shortage of surprises. Sackboy A Big Adventure, a new Ratchet & Clank sequel, and Horizon Fordbidden West were all announced and shocked the viewers watching from home. In addition, one of the biggest surprises had to be Demon Souls Remake, which is looking fantastic on PS5 consoles.

Source: PS Blog