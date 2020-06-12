Ghost of Tsushima Receives Special Art Posters From Famed Illustrator Takashi Okazaki

The PlayStation Blog has announced a new slew of special art posters for their upcoming exclusive title — Ghost of Tsushima.

The posters are created by famed illustrator Takashi Okazaki, who is most known for his work on Afro Samurai. Developer Sucker Punch created the world of Tsushima with a manga inspired influence, while trying to maintain a real-life feel to the game. If you’re a fan of Afro Samurai, you already know that Ozazaki managed to blend the anime style of the world with real world influences.

Sucker Punch announced today that Okazaki has created four iconic art pieces that represent Jin’s story – –the wind that guides him, the flames that destroy his home around him, the mask he wears as he becomes the Ghost, and his wrath as he fights back against the Mongols.

Check out the epic art collection down below, as well as Takashi Okazaki sharing the following statement about his work:









I love to create things I myself want to see or be passionate about. Ultimately, I love it when I see or hear people get passionate through my work. Even before I was offered the opportunity to collaborate, Ghost of Tsushima was something that captured my heart. I love “Gekiga” style mangas, and Ghost of Tsushima had a similar vibe to it. I took some inspiration from this, and took on the challenge of incorporating it into my work which I hope you’ll enjoy!

I know the team here at Sucker Punch were excited when we announced this collaboration, and we hope you enjoy what he has crafted. If you want to enter for a chance to win physical prints of them, you can find details of a sweepstakes on Funimation’s blog (rules here)*, or you can download your own mobile wallpaper versions here.

In related news, Sony and developer Sucker Punch Productions recently held their very own State of Play for Ghost of Tsushima.

The event lasted about 20 minutes long and showcased plenty new footage, which by the way looks awesome. If you missed it live, no worries, as the full stream has been uploaded for your viewing pleasure. If you have yet to check out the new gameplay, you probably should do so, and you can do that right here!

Ghost of Tshuhima is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on July 17th. Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog