YouTube User Recreates Halo Infinite as Nintendo 64 Title

Halo Infinite is one of the biggest games to release this year, and with the recently detailed look at the game at Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcases, plenty of gamers are itching to get their hands on the game. However, there has been plenty of memes that have been spawned from the demo gameplay video, as many gamers thought some of the textures, character designs, and backgrounds looked kind of subpar.

YouTube user Hoolopee seemed to lean into the meme-ing as they recreated the opening Halo Infinite demo as a Nintendo 64 title. A lot of the funny jokes that have been made on the internet had gamers saying that Halo Infinite looked like an older game, and there’s no older than the Nintendo 64. I personally didn’t find a problem with Halo Infinite’s graphical output, but it was decently funny.

Check out the Halo Infinite Nintendo 64 trailer down below:

In related news, 343 Studios and Microsoft have announced that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be free for all users, regardless if they own a copy of the game or not!

The news comes from Twitter where the official Halo account has confirmed that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will indeed be free to play. This comes as breaking news, as reports around the internet have been circulating the idea of being free to play.

However, that is all behind us now as there is no speculation, as Microsoft today confirms the exciting and bold rumors. The tweet also notes that Halo Infinite will support 120 FPS on the Xbox Series X. Lastly, the tweet concludes that more info will be shared at a later time. Learn more about Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer right here!

Halo Infinite is set to release this Holiday season for both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Are you hyped for the upcoming entry in the long-running franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube