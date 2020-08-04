Sony Reveals New Batch of Titles Joining PS Now in August

Sony has taken to the PS Blog to announce a new batch of titles coming to their popular streaming service, PS Now.

Announced on the PS Blog, Sony has revealed that Hitman 2, Greedfall, and Dead Cells will all be joining PS Now in the month of August. All three of the titles will be available on the service until February 2021, giving players a long haul to complete these titles.

Sony’s PlayStation Now is a streaming service that gives users the option to rent a variety of titles including Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and much more. The library is constantly growing and improving, so if streaming video games is your knack, be sure to give it a try. With an ever-growing lineup of titles, Sony is giving players a bang for their buck when it comes to the PS Now service.

Source: PS Blog