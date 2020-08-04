Take-Two Backs Game Price Increase For Next-Generation Consoles

As we approached 2020 there was a ton of excitement over the next-generation video game console platforms. We all knew that both Sony and Microsoft had plans to bring out their PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. However, outside of the new power and video game content that players will soon have access to, there wasn’t much thought likely put into the costs that some of these video games may be when the platforms hit the market. Now that we’re inching closer and closer to the holiday season, we’re finding out that there is likely going to be a jump across the board for a $69.99 price point for new titles.

Originally, the price for new games, at least for a good long while now, has been $59.99 with the exception of some smaller scope games. It was first really brought up to the public eye by former PlayStation executive, Shawn Layden, on just how much these games really start to cost development studios. Shawn Layden spoke of the constant rising costs for development studios to pay as they prepare these massive AAA video game titles for the market. This is apparently something that continues to grow with each new console release as there is access to more power to play around with.

As a result, Layden was in favor of smaller games, something that could be completed faster and delivered for players without having to spend too much time with any one particular game. Instead, it looks like the gaming industry is going the route of increasing the price for video game titles. This is also gaining some traction form developers and publishers.

Now another voice has spoken up on the subject and that’s Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two. When speaking with the Gamesindustry.biz, Zelnick stated that there hasn’t been a price increase for video game titles in a long time and it’s with their focus on delivering fans with their experiences then the price increase is justified.

“There hasn’t been a price increase for frontline titles for a really long time, despite the fact that it costs a great deal more to make those titles. And we think with the value we offer consumers…and the kind of experience you can really only have on these next-generation consoles, that the price is justified. But it’s easy to say that when you’re delivering extraordinary quality, and that’s what our company prides itself on doing.”

Of course, with that said, there are likely some games that will still come at a smaller price point due to the content and scope of the video game development project. Still, ultimately it will likely come down to the consumers on if this price point becomes the norm. There are quite a few gamers out there already that opt to wait until a game price drops or becomes available on a premium service platform. Depending on how many early adopters there are for new AAA games at $70 may cause the price to drop back down.

