Destroy All Humans! Latest Trailer Teases Brand New ‘Lost Mission’ Level

With only one week away from release, THQ Nordic has released yet another trailer for the upcoming Destroy All Humans! Remake.

Give it a watch down below:

The new trailer titled ‘Lost Mission Teaser’ is short and to the point. Players will get a quick, yet significant look at the Lost Mission level, which is a brand new mission included in the new release. All we know about the mission is this quick blurb that THQ Nordic released in the video’s description. Check it out down below and see what you make of it.

Thankfully, players won’t have to wait much longer, as Destroy All Humans! Remake launches next week on July 28, 2020.

“Risen from the depths of the archives, this is your first look at the recovered Lost Mission “The Wrong Stuff”. Which secrets of Area 42 will it unveil? Proceed with caution!” THQ Nordic

Xbox players can partake in Microsoft’s Summer Gamefest Demo Event, which will give players to play Destroy All Humans! the game demo which is included in the event. Read more about this news right here.

THQ Nordic has been doing a fantastic job at marketing the upcoming remake by consistently releasing new and fun footage of the game. The last trailer looked like pure fun as the game is being showcased in an all-new trailer. In addition, another new trailer dropped a few weeks ago which welcomes players to the ominous area 51.

Destroy All Humans! will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on July 28, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you excited to return to Union Town? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: THQ Nordic